Kryll Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $28,372.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00334380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.