Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

