Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.
NYSE:PHG opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
