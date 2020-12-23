Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.94) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KOD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

NYSE:KOD opened at $151.71 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $153.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 36,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,760.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $3,438,092.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

