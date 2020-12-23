KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

KNOP stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth about $350,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

