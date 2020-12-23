Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) stock opened at C$53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8539239 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.