Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NYSE:KC) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.16. 2,100,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,836,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $193,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $239,000.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

