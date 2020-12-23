Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $265.40

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $265.40 and traded as high as $272.10. Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) shares last traded at $265.90, with a volume of 3,149,136 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 279.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.40. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

