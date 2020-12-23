Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) Trading 28.6% Higher

Shares of Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 372,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 122,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$19.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It owns interests in the Bronze Fox project located in Mongolia; Nyngan project covering an area of 762 square kilometers located in the Lachlan fold belt in central New South Wales, Australia; and Nevertire project totaling an area of 382 square kilometers located in New South Wales, Australia.

