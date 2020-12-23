KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $150,905.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $560,156.35 and approximately $150,905.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, COSS, Bilaxy and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00330487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002036 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, TOKOK, CoinBene, Gate.io, OOOBTC, BitMart, YoBit, Exmo, ABCC, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange, Mercatox, Livecoin, KuCoin, Coinsbit, Bilaxy, P2PB2B and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.