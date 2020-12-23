KeyCorp Weighs in on WideOpenWest, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.