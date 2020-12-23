KeyCorp Increases ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $15.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.34.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,277.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

