KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Aptiv stock opened at $125.04 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after acquiring an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

