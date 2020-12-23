Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will post sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 120,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

