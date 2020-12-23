Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 261,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

