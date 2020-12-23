Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRYAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

KRYAY stock opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.65. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

