Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of KROS opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 60,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

