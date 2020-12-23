Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Buy Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

