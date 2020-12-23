KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.71. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 15,767,507 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £39.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

