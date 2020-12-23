Keep4r Price Reaches $10.16 on Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for $10.16 or 0.00042546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $712,671.01 and $1.90 million worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00142551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00717028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00190740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00368856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00069460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00103999 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,161 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

