Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $358.40 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $71.68 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for approximately $358.40 or 0.01521030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00137053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00676450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00123398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00098236 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

