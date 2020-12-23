Kcash Price Down 22% Over Last Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Kcash has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

