Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

