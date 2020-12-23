Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Kandi Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $475.19 million, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $55,848.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

