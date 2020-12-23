Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 144.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.
NASDAQ KLDO opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $323.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $11.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,360,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 438,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.
