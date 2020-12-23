Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 144.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $323.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,360,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 438,715 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.