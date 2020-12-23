Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Up 7.2%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.99. 3,022,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,252,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALA. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 498.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.