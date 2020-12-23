JustBet Market Cap Hits $127,071.98 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $127,071.98 and $223.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.00679439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00123147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00371738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00101316 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.