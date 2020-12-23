JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,685 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TechTarget by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TechTarget by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,150 in the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

