JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 439,010 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of AdvanSix worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

