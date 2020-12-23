JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,410 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

