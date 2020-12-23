JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 740 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of XSW opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $156.73.

