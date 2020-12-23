JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,605 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRMT shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. On average, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

