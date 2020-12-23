JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $570.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
See Also: Market Indexes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).
Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.