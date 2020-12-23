JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $570.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $275.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

