JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.73 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,869,896.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 40,500 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 808,724 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,554 over the last quarter.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

