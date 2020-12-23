JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Neutral

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

