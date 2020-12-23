JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Trading Up 0.7%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $79.22. Approximately 86,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,781% from the average daily volume of 2,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 96.94% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

