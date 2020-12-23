John Patrick Stanton Sells 1,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) EVP John Patrick Stanton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $17,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,663.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Under Armour by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Under Armour by 2,064.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UA shares. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

