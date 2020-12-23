John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.50. John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £933,730.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) Company Profile (LON:JLH)

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

