Jetcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82,017.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $169,105.62 and approximately $82,017.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00322209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

