Jeryl L. Hilleman Sells 2,500 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVCR opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.05 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $174.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $21,411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 42.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 838.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 199,621 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

