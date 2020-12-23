Jeryl L. Hilleman Sells 2,500 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVCR opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.05 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $174.62.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
