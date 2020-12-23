Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Navistar International Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navistar International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

NAV opened at $43.96 on Monday. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

