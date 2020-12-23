Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

ADC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Agree Realty by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

