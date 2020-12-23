Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Trading Up 1.5%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

About Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

