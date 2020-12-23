Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,806 shares of company stock worth $2,921,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

