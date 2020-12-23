Jane Street Group LLC Sells 102,420 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDI opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

