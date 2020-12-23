Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1,935.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter valued at about $658,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

Shares of DWSH opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $45.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.