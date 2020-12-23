Jane Street Group LLC Invests $298,000 in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of LSST opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $26.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

