Jane Street Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the third quarter worth $410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Plexus by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of PLXS opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,025,417.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,627 shares of company stock worth $4,881,675 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

