Jane Street Group LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 178.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amcor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,467,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 121,644 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amcor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 259.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 201,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 122.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Amcor by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 109,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

