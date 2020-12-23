Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $46.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of JAMF opened at $34.34 on Friday. Jamf has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

