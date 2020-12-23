Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Down 2.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 36,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAGGF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Jaguar Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Jaguar Mining from $8.50 to $9.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $400.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $43.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

